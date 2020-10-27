Riot's mobile version of their popular MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift has now soft-launched for iOS and Android in specific regions. They include South Korea, Japan, The Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. It's set to roll out to the rest of the world between December and Spring 2021

To coincide with the soft-launch, Riot has released two brand new trailers, both of which you'll find embedded in this article. This first is a cinematic trailer that sees the likes of Blitzcrank, Teemo, Camille and Lux battling it out on the Rift whilst the second gives players sample of some gameplay you can expect from League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Players from South Korea and Japan will be able to log into the game using their existing Riot accounts. This will, at some stage, net them rewards based on their time and money investment into the PC version of the game. Those who don't have Riot accounts yet will be able to create one and earn rewards such as champions and skins later in the year.

Players throughout the rest of the world will have to wait a little while longer before they can get their hands on the mobile version of League. Riot's current aim is for Europe, Taiwan, Oceania and Vietnam to join the party in December before the Americas can get involved in Spring 2021, though, of course, this is all subject to change.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is available now over on the App Store and Google Play in South Korea, Japan, The Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.