FourThirtyThree’s rough sports game Boxing Star is celebrating Halloween by introducing a spooky theme alongside new content, which includes a ghostly background, new costumes, and zombie NPCs (non-player characters).

The update brings eight new Halloween-themed costumes available for you to use. These new costumes include the traditional Korean military uniform, Jack-O'-Lantern Terror, Boxman, and the Grim Reaper. As they are event-exclusive, they can be found in Halloween Costume Bags.

A Halloween Event mode has also been introduced, which requires you to defeat infected AI NPCs before they turn into zombies. Defeating them will then reward you with exclusive in-game items, including Potential Power Gear Sets, a new piece of content that encourages you to collect protective gear to increase character abilities such as attack power, attack speed, recovery, and more.

The Halloween Mission Event is also there for players to celebrate Halloween by completing missions to earn mission event points. You can then exchange these points for new rewards, including the season’s exclusive Apocalypse Survivor skin.

Boxing Star is a sports game where you make your way up from local street fights and to huge pay-per-view boxing fights. In it, you meet and befriend the wild characters of the boxing world and master the art of boxing and use your arsenal of jabs, hooks, and uppercuts to reach stardom. There are exclusive daily and weekly missions to clear, as well as Fight Club and league missions for you to claim big rewards, which you certainly wouldn’t want to miss out on.

Previous titles by FourThirtyThree include Monster Super League, Battle Boom, and Battle of Arrow: Survival PvP.

You can download Boxing Star from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android. It’s free to play with in-app purchases.