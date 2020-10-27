Another game that doesn't want to miss out on the Halloween festivities is Pearly Abyss' popular MMORPG Black Desert Mobile. That means you can expect to see a few more pumpkins scattered throughout the game world alongside a few events and rewards. Season 2 of the game mode Path of Glory has also arrived alongside the extension of Pearl Abyss' partnership with Prime Gaming.

Throughout the festive period, Black Desert Mobile's GM Spooky will randomly visit players and give them a bunch of quests to complete. Clearing these objectives will net players items such as the Halloween ornament box. These quests will need to be cleared before November 1st. Additionally, there will also be mini puzzles to complete that will reward players with more goodies.

Outside of all things spooky, Black Desert Mobile's latest update sees the start of Season 2 for the PvE mode Path of Glory. This game variant sees players creating a team of six different classes to defend a castle from an onslaught of enemies. Emerging victorious will net players powerful emblems which can be used to upgrade their characters.

Elsewhere, Black Desert Mobile developer Pearl Abyss has announced they will be extending their partnership with Prime Gaming for another three months. This will include rewards such as a tier 5 pet, an Abyssal Crystal Chest and a Holy Vial of Light. To get this rewards you simply have to log into the special in-game menu tab with your Prime account details.

Black Desert Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.