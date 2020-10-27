Shooty Quest is an arcade game from indie developer Ogre Pixel, who you might be familiar with from the Apple Arcade title Jumper Jon. Their latest endeavour is available now for iOS and Android and draws inspiration from the 8-bit era, as some of their previous games have also done such as Warcher Defenders.

Shooty Quest is a casual arcade game where you'll take on the role of Hall, a retired archer who wants nothing more than to enjoy a peaceful life with his cat, Alfador. Nothing is ever simple, however, and the enemy stole his precious feline from him so now Hall has to venture out and rescue them.

In each level, you will be surrounded by a plethora of enemies and will need to identify their weaknesses before shooting them with the correct arrow type. They won't just stand around and wait for you to kill them though, so you'll need to constantly ensure you're dodging their projectiles.

Scattered around the stages will be a series of potions that can be collected which provides you with more arrows to fire. Additionally, killing crows will reward you with various items that may prove handy in the midst of battle.

There are 36 levels in total to battle through, each with coins to collect that can be spent at the smiths. Here you'll be able to purchase new crossbows and other items. There's also a bestiary available so that you can learn more about the various enemies you'll face.

Shooty Quest is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.