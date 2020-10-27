Indie developer Alain Becam is releasing NYAF on Steam next month, but there’s a playable parody available now on Android.

NYAF is a gorgeous, hand-painted, hidden object game featuring enjoyable and relaxing music. Your task is to find hidden characters on these hand painted backgrounds, earning coins that can be used to buy two dogs that help you find them. There are eight levels of difficulties available, so you should have no trouble finding a setting that works for you should the game prove to be too easy or too hard.

Meanwhile, YAF is the name of the Android version, self-described as a game where the paywalls are part of the game. You must find the dollars to buy updates, or buy dogs to find the dollars for you. If you get stuck, you can buy the fake in-app purchases to get some help, or even find a way around it. Collecting enough dollars will also let you use the second shop to update your hero. He’s alone against a vast army of paintball warriors, so he’ll need all the strength he can muster.

Alain Becam started programming when he was eleven years old, combining game development with science-related programming, a passion which kept on well into his adulthood, continuing to develop computer games that have been published on itch. NYAF and YAF is his first release outside of that storefront.

You can download YAF from the Google Play for Android store for free. It contains ads, but there are no in-app purchases aside from the fake ones that fuel the gameplay. A Steam version of NYAF, which is slightly different from YAF, releases 9th November.