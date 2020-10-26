Indie developer Tepes Ovidiu has released their latest game, a driving adventure game called The Longest Drift, on iOS devices.

It’s a little bit of racing, a little bit of puzzling, and a bit of adventure too, creating a casual amalgamation fit for portable devices. Its focus is on the story of a woman searching for her missing husband and son who mysteriously vanished some time ago. Her search brings her to a remote village where the roads are dangerous, and so she must master her driving skills if she wants to get around quickly as she solves various puzzles and investigates new events in her adventure.

You need to test your driving ability as best you can on these dusty roads, with new hazards making their way in as you progress through the game, including snowy paths and difficult twists to really give you the ultimate challenge. And thanks to the radio feature, you’ll at least be able to tune in to some music to amplify your adventure’s soundtrack.

Ovidiu has previously released numerous other titles for iOS including Vestigium, My Winter Album, Railway Canyon, and ½ Halfway, with The Longest Drift being their latest venture into mobile gaming.

Promising an eerie yet heart-warming tale, The Longest Drift takes place over six story chapters in which the woman’s investigation occurs. But if you’d prefer to just drink in that gorgeous scenery, there’s an endless Zen mode where you can just drive for as long as you want without being distracted by hidden objects and puzzles.

You can buy The Longest Drift on the iOS App Store right now. It’s a premium title that costs £1.99.