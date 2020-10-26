Pokemon Go will host the Animation Week 2020 event from Friday 6th November to Thursday 12th. It will start at 8 am and finish at 10 pm local time. It's a chance for players to celebrate Pokemon Journeys: The Series meaning that they can expect a host of encounters and other content connected with the two main characters, Ash and Goh.

During this time, players will find Pikachu sporting the World Cap roaming around in the wild. There is also a chance that this version of the Mouse Pokemon can be Shiny. Alongside Pikachu other Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild such as Bulbasaur, Exeggcute, Cubone, Scyther, Dratini and Cyndaquil. Cubone may also be Shiny!

There will also be a number of different Pokemon to encounter through Raid battles. This includes Ivysaur, Pinsir, Snorlax and Golurk. Beyond that, Pichu, Mantyke, Riolu and Cubone will be hatching from 7km eggs with Cubone once again having a chance of being Shiny upon hatching.

Elsewhere, from November 5th to November 16th Lugia will be returning to five-star raids. This time around the Diving Pokemon will know the attack Aeroblast. During the week, players will also be able to complete a new Timed Research that's based on various episodes from Pokemon Journeys: The Series.

Finally, the character Goh may appear when taking Snapshots, so be sure to take a couple to see what encounters that will get you. If that's not enough Goh in your life, there will also be new avatar items that are inspired by the protagonist available in the shop, some of which will be free.

Pokemon Go is available now over on both the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.