Around a month ago, Netmarble announced that they would be bringing the popular open-world RPG A3: Still Alive to iOS and Android for the rest of the world, following success in South Korea. Today they've unveiled the official release date which will be 10th November.

To commemorate the reveal of the release date, Netmarble has also started a 'Character Name Reservation Event' that will be open to the first 10,000 players to enter their proposed character name. To take part, simply head over to the game's official website and click ‘Participate in Character Name Reservation Event’.

The first 10,000 folks to do so will receive an A3 Radienne Vanguard Coupon which will give them $100 worth of in-game items. This will include the following:

1000 Blue Diamonds (A3: Still Alive's premium currency)

500,000 Gold

500,000 Mana Stones

700x Ethers

10x Weapon / Armor Enhancement Stone Chest

10x Accessory Enhancement Stone Chest

30x Megaphones

20x ‘Level 2’ Feathers of Protection

A3: Still Alive takes place in an apocalyptic fantasy world that looks to combine the open-world set up commonly found in RPGs with the survival-focused combat of a battle royale title. That means PvP is always open so players will have to stay alert when travelling throughout the game world.

There will be a host of PvP and PvE modes to dive into on launch. These include Castle Siege, Dark Presence and World Boss Content. For a tease into what A3: Still Alive has to offer, check out the embedded trailer above.

A3: Still Alive is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on November 10th. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.