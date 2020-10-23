A couple of months ago GameClub announced that not only would the subscription service be resurrecting classic mobile titles that are no longer available elsewhere but it would also bring PC games to phones for the first time. Their inaugural PC to mobile port is adventure game Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank.

Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank is a hand-drawn, point-and-click adventure about tabletop gaming that promises a meta-story for players to enjoy. It kicks off with the titular characters deciding to roleplay as pirates before embarking on an adventure that sees the pair tackling puzzles, finding treasure and chatting with some kooky characters.

There are 10 different endings to discover so the various choices players make throughout their journey will have an effect on the outcome and could even see them being forced to walk the plank.

You can check out a teaser for the game in the embedded video above and if you're interested in why the game was selected to be added to GameClub, check out the company's post on why they're fans of Chook & Sosig.

Beyond the release of Chook & Sosig, there are two other PC games that GameClub plans to bring to mobile. The first is RTS Ancestors Legacy that will need to be split into at least four parts due to file size limitations on both storefronts. The second of those games meanwhile is isometric shooter Tokyo 42. You can check out a teaser for these upcoming additions to the library in the teaser trailer above.

Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank is available now over on the App Store and Google Play through GameClub, a subscription service that costs $4.99.