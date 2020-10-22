Blizzard has revealed details about Hearthstone’s latest expansion, named Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, and it’s coming next month on 17th November.

Set among the carnival rides and games, there’s a whiff of ancient corruption as the Old Gods return and have chosen to materialise at the Darkmoon Faire. Madness at the Darkmoon Faire features the return of C’thun, N’Zoth, Yogg-Saron, and Y’Shaarj, the Lovecraft-inspired Old Gods from the World of Warcraft universe, as well as Legendary minions.

Each Old God has a different deck archetype with a potent Battlecry capable of turning the tide of a match. If you dare, you can also toy with the Old God artifacts: four ancient spells with zany effects that act as a throwback to the fearsome earlier designs of the Old Gods.

Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire also introduces a new keyword: Corrupt. These cards upgrade in your hand after playing a higher cost card. Having a Corrupted version of each card doesn’t just make it stronger, but it also features unique alternative artwork with more eyeballs and tentacles than before.

There’s also a new free game mode coming to Hearthstone with the next update. Hearthstone Duels combines the excitement of PvP Arena mode with the unpredictable deckbuilding from the game’s most beloved Dungeon Runs. Choose a hero, a Hero Power, a signature Treasure, and build a 15-card starter deck from your collection before challenging a series of human opponents to level up your deck.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is available for pre-purchase now. The beta for Duels will go live on 12th November, but you can get early access to it by purchasing the expansion, which fully releases on 17th November on the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android.