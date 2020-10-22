With the widespread popularity of Genshin Impact at the moment, many people might have forgotten about miHoYo's 3D Action Game Honkai Impact 3. The developers certainly haven't though and today they've announced the upcoming v4.3 update Rhythms of Neon.

The latest update is set to arrive on October 30th and will introduce Molotov Cherry's new S-rank Augmented battlesuit Fervent Tempo to the action-RPG. This will be available for free with players being able to obtain it through the feature event, Story chapter XX event and others.

The suit itself is a PSY melee damage dealer with a 'Fervent mode' that activates through continued use of either its Charge Attacks or Ultimate. With this mode engaged, players will be able to deal massive amounts of Physical Damage by dual-wielding great swords. Check out the battlesuit in action in the video below.

Alongside the addition of this new suit, the update will also coincide with the start of the Carnival Feast event. Players will be able to net themselves a host of rewards by completing this event including 600 Ancient Willpower. There will also be another event called Honkai Quest where players will be able to earn Swallowtail Phantasm's new outfit, [Fervent Cores], Ancient Willpower, and Crystals.

Finally, there will be an in-game lottery held on October 12th. Players will be able to earn up to 12 tickets for entry by completing various missions and the winners will be announced on November 6th. There will be a plethora of real-life prizes on offer including a ROG Phone, GeForce RTX 3080, and collector figures

Honkai Impact 3rd is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.