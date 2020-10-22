Onmyoji: The Card Game, the spin-off to the popular RPG, is now available for iOS and Android in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Australia. The game was initially announced at the beginning of September and is the latest title set in the Onmyoji universe after Onmyoji Arena.

The game sees players stepping into Shinkiro where they'll play a card game that's incredibly popular there called Hyakubun. It's a duel-based card game and players will also unlock different pieces of lore after each bout.

They will build their deck using four Shikigami and the exclusive cards each of them possesses. Each card will have a unique function that will see various mechanics at play such as card upgrades, transformations and combinations.

During the soft-launch in the aforementioned regions, players will be able to net themselves a host of log-in bonuses. For the first seven days, they can get card Packs, the exclusive card of a popular Shikigami, Evolved: Shuten Doji, a random SSR, and a special card back called Gather Together.

Beyond that, there is also a Launch Rally taking place on release. This will be a player participation-based event meaning the more people who get involved, the better the rewards. They will include the following:

20,000 – 6666 Gold

100,000 – 10 Myth Scrolls

250,000 – 15 Jikikaeru Tickets

400,000 – 200 Talisman

600,000 – Joyful Gathering title

Onmyoji: The Card Game is available now in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Australia over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. There is currently no word on whether or not the game will launch globally, but we'll sure to keep you updated as soon as we learn more.