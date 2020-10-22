A new deck of cards has been added in a Flick Solitaire update.

Throughout October, Flick Solitaire has been commemorating Black History Month with special celebratory card decks designed by black artists from around the world. This week marks the final of their offerings, this time featuring a set of spooky Halloween inspired cards designed by Philadelphia based artist Rain Demetri.

Demetri is a creative who balances her freelance artist career with a job in construction as a carpenter, and her Monster Mayhem deck of cards designed specifically for Flick Solitaire feature ghoulish characters fit for any Halloween party. Spooky in-game effects also accompany this new update.

Flick Solitaire’s Black History Month festivities first took place at the start of the month with Jemila Green-Okoloba’s sweet baked deck, Best in Dough. The week after featured street pop inspired deck called Skull-duggery, created by Croydon artist Bareface. Then came a deck which featured inspiration faces from black history created by Giftie. Rain Demetri’s cards mark the final update to this month’s commemorative decks.

“October has been our busiest month yet. It’s a lot to juggle supporting the artists to meet deadlines for new deck launches but so much fun,” says Ian Masters, developer on Flick Solitaire. “It’s always good to see the finished artwork in-game. I’m excited for fans to see who’s up next. Our new decks show our celebrations aren’t stopping between now and New Year that’s for sure. We are only a tiny team at Flick Solitaire but a huge heart for our artists and their work.”

Players can now jump on Flick Solitaire and check out the ‘Artist of the Week’ feature showcasing the new cards by downloading the game from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.