The mobile games industry has long been known for all of the unique and different independent games that can be found around every corner within the various app stores. From the likes of Florence, to former Big Indie Pitch winners like What The Golf!?, we’ve seen many go from breakout hit to stardom. Nevertheless, with the potential next big thing hidden behind every corner, it can sometimes be somewhat hard to discover that next indie gem.

Well, this problem is exactly why we set up our regular international competition for indie developers, The Big Indie Pitch, around 8 years ago. From San Francisco to Hong Kong and everywhere in between, we currently run around 20 of these global events a year in order to showcase all the amazing new indie games in development. Of course, there are prizes and international recognition, but the reward is the chance to show all of you readers some of the latest games in development.

Understandably, 2020 is proving to be a challenging year for all in the industry. As such, we felt it was important to continue to highlight all of the indie talents in any way we can and took the Big Indie Pitch digital, with our first digital pitches taking place earlier this year during our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 conference.

Much like with our previous digital pitches, the demand for our next digital pitches was as high as ever, with 15 of the most exciting developers battling it out for the crown. Nevertheless, three games rose to the top, with United Kingdom-based Miracle Tea’s Alula being crowned the winner.

Of course, Alula, as you already know, was the winner, but we always award prizes for the top three. So read on to not only find out more about Alula, but also our runners-up and honourable mention from The Digital Big Indie Pitch #4 sponsored by our season sponsors, Kwalee and G-Star.