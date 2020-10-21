Now that the game's first anniversary celebrations are over Mario Kart Tour has moved onto the next seasonal event. The Halloween Tour is now underway and will run from today until 4th November, though this may vary slightly depending on your location.

As always, the Tour will see players gathering Grand Stars whilst trying to complete the latest set of cups that are on offer. Throughout the duration of the event, the Coins Aplenty event will be held on Tuesday and Saturday each week.

There will be a number of tour gifts on offer include rubies and Kart driver, Larry. Additionally, if you're a subscriber of the Gold Pass then you'll also be able to earn yourself King Boo (Gold) if you clear enough cups. There will also be several other gliders and karts up for grabs too.

There is also a new kart, glider and character to be found in the Spotlight Pipe. For the first week of this Halloween Tour, this will include Mario (Halloween), Pumpkin Kart and Butterfly Sunset glider. Each will bring their own Special Skills that may prove useful when trying to clinch first place.

The arrival of the Halloween tour also coincides with the addition of the Tier Shop. Here you will be able to buy useful items that will give you an advantage In rank-eligible cups. The items that are available will be dependant on your ranking that week, so the higher your tier, the more rewards that will be on offer.

Mario Kart Tour is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.