A few updates have arrived in the world of Pokemon Go today. The Pokemon found in Eggs have been adjusted slightly whilst the game has also introduced a new type of mission called AR Mapping tasks. This will only be available for Trainers that are above level 20 and not to those with a Niantic Kids account.

These will be available from specific PokeStops that will have a special design which lets you know you can get one of the tasks by spinning them. These will require you to switch to AR mode and explore the area around that Pokestop or another within a certain radius. Completing one of these AR missions will count as a daily Field Research task. Check out the embedded video below for more details.

Meanwhile, in the Egg department, there have been some changes to the Pokemon that will hatch from them, which can be seen below. Do remember that Pokemon that are exclusive to certain regions will only hatch in those places.

2km Eggs:

Zubat, Poliwag, Cubone, Magikarp, Mareep, Wooper, Snubbull, Volbeat, Illumise, Wailmer, Swablu, Buizel, Buneary, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, and Minccino.

5km Eggs:

Machop, Farfetch’d, Seel, Voltorb, Lickitung, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Eevee, Pineco, Heracross, Corsola, Ralts, Aron, Torkoal, Feebas, Tropius, Clamperl, Relicanth, Mime Jr., Chatot, Hippopotas, Carnivine, Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Pachirisu, Blitzle, Roggenrola, Maractus, Gothita, Solosis, and Bouffalant.

10km Eggs:

Shinx, Gible, Riolu, Audino, Timburr, Darumaka, Sigilyph, Emolga, Ferroseed, Klink, Elgyem, Litwick, Axew, Golett, and Rufflet.

Strange Eggs:

Larvitar, Absol, Sandile, Scraggy, Trubbish, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.