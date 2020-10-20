As the fan favourite Infection Mode returns to PUBG Mobile, players will also be able to skydive into Erangel and enjoy the new Halloweeks game mode that’s being added to the battle royale.

In this PUBG Mobile’s Halloweeks mode, zombie camps will appear at four locations dotted around the map which contain wandering zombies and valuable crates. When all the zombies in a camp are killed, the corresponding crates will open, providing teams with valuable rewards. In addition to that, four new roaming bosses have the chance of appearing at these zombie camps, which haunt approaching players and attack them to increase their energy. It becomes a case of having to defeat these bosses while also dealing with the overwhelming zombie force.

The Halloweeks content update also introduces PUBG Mobile’s virtual rock band, POWER4. The four members of the ensemble are made up of powerful elemental lords, and they’re debuting their first single “Nothing’s Getting In Our Way” in-game. The song expresses the hunt for self-improvement and portrays the spirit of having no fear of challenges and teamwork.

To coincide with this, PUBG Mobile is also getting some themed outfits based on the band with their metal rock style, which matches the action-packed battle vibe of the game’s matches. This comes with more Halloweeks exclusive themed outfits which are available in game.

Horror fans have a lot to go for in all these recent PUBG Mobile updates, and so it’s good to see the game is getting a substantial amount of support on that front.

If you want to check out the Halloweeks content yourself, or listen in to POWER4’s musical debut, you can download PUBG Mobile for free from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.