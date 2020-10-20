FAR: Lone Sails’ mobile version is coming out on Thursday for iOS and Android.

It’s an atmospheric adventure game about travelling across a dried-out ocean in a large mechanical vehicle, following the tracks of a once thriving civilization. You have to keep your vessel going through an array of roadblocks and hazardous weather if you want to reach your goal, unlocking new secrets and discoveries along the way.

As well as that, you need to manage your fuel supplies and your vehicle’s condition, and while these tasks seem daunting as they demand your full attention, they flip with moments of tranquil calmness: throwing the vehicle’s sails into wind and soaring through the expansive world accompanied by symphonic tunes and striking environments.

FAR: Lone Sails is an atmospheric experience that leaves a lasting impression. It’s the debut game from Swiss studio Okomotive which originally released the game on PC in 2018, and on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch last year. The developer stresses the game is more about the journey than the destination, as you “travel into the unknown, be curious, hang onto hope, but don’t forget to take care of your vehicle, which serves as your home on the road.”

Considering the game’s low spec requirements on PC, it comes as no surprise the game would eventually make its way to iOS and Android, and it sounds good that you’ll finally be able to take your mobile home onto your mobile devices.

You will be able to buy FAR: Lone Sails for iPhone and iPad on the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android on Thursday, 22nd October. It will cost £3.99 / $3.99 / €4.99, and the expected download size is 630MB.