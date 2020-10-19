If you're a long-time mobile gamer you may remember Presidents Run from back in 2012. It was an endless runner where players could select various political personalities to make a literal run for office. Well, now it has returned to both iOS and Android devices.

It's arrived just in time for the 2020 presidential season then and will allow players to pick their preferred candidate before guiding them into office through some endless runner action. There are a variety of choices including the likes of Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jung Un, Jacinda Ardern, Zombie Washington and Frankenstein Lincoln.

As you can tell from the last two candidates in that list, Presidents Run is a light-hearted game that isn't aiming to make any kind of political statement. Instead, it simply hopes that players can have fun with the candidates as they guide them through the course gathering votes as they go.

The votes they gather can then be used to buy a host of power-ups such as enhanced footwear, head starts and other special capabilities that will help them rack up a higher score. All the miles accumulated by each character will be added to a constantly updating Poll Tracker so you can always check who's winning this virtual presidential run.

Chad Lee, creative director for IKIN spoke about this leaderboard system, he said: “During the 2012 election, an earlier version of Presidents Run correctly predicted the presidential election outcome. We can’t predict what the poll will indicate this time. It will be up to the players to keep running their candidates and gather as many miles as possible.”

Presidents Run is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.