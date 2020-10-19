777 Pixels’ Small Living World is a simulation game about looking after the natural world, and it’s out now on Android devices.

In it you are a god of the natural realm, able to control everything from the shape of the landscape to the plants and animals that live there. By deploying the full power of your terraforming tools, you’re able to develop the evolving world into an enchanted forest full of life and activity, and you must ensure you’re building a suitable life for each of the species that reside there.

To live happily ever after, all animals must find enough food to survive. Be cautious, as each species has their own regime, and some are even vicious predators that will work through the food chain and disrupt other denizens of your domain. 26 plants and 21 animal species are waiting to populate your world, so there’s enough to work with that Small Living World also becomes a management game too.

Up to six worlds can be created simultaneously, with a fully simulated water cycle from the lacs, to the clouds and returning to the land. In addition to that, there is also twenty in-game decorative objects and items to beautify your land and make it more welcome to the critters that inhabit it.

The game has launched on Android with no word of a iOS version. A free version of Small Living World is available to download from Google Play for Android, but if you wanted to throw a few bucks to the developers there also exists a paid version that removes adverts, adds all microtransaction items in and also unlocks an exclusive sandbox mode for endless fun gameplay.