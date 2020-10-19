Initially announced back in August, Skullgirls Mobile's latest character Annie will arrive in the game today when the update for version 4.4 becomes available. Alongside the latest character, there will also be a new Arena and Rift Battle adjustments.

The developers have described Annie as a 'combo machine' with a variety of tools at her disposal to keep chains going for longer than most characters are capable of. She is joined in a fight by a parasite called Sagan who is capable of performing several long-range attacks that can be used to allow Annie to get into melee range safely once more. You can check out her trailer in the embedded video below.

Alongside Annie, there is a new Arena arriving in version 4.4 called Sound Stage 15. This level is inspired by Annie's backstory and is the studio where the show Annie of the Stars is recorded. It will be found as Annie's home stage on her details screen, during her Daily Events fights and any event that use random stages.

Elsewhere, some adjustments have been made to Rift Battles based on player feedback. For instance, the timer on Win Streaks has been doubled from 12 to 24 hours, giving players more time to maintain their winning run. Players will also be matched based on their Player Level and Rift Rating to find fairer fights than previously.

In terms of end of season rankings, players can now no longer get lower than Bronze 4 so long as they play a minimum of five matches. Additionally, if players try to Revenge Battle someone they'll see a 1.5x Stakes message on their profile.

Skullgirls Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. If you're interested in the minutia of the incoming update, head on over to a recent developer post on the forum.