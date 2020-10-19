Power Volt is an upcoming physics-based action game from independent developer Connor Little, also known as Wave10. It will be launching for both iOS and Android on October 23rd and will see players flinging a cute box around different levels to complete a variety of tasks.

In Power Volt, each stage will see players having to navigate a series of different challenges by tactically throwing a box. This will predominately involve hitting switches to open up portals, bumping objects into others, avoiding lethal hazards and landing on weaker on enemies to destroy them.

The game is divided into a series of zones, each offering a different environmental look - such as fire, ice and space - and set of challenges to overcome. Waiting for players at the end of each of them will be a tough boss who will likely put everything they've practised throughout that zone to the test.

There will be a plethora of different customisations options to personalise your square protagonist with too. This includes what their facial expression is, colour, border style, outfit and the energy trail that follows them. You can see several examples of the cosmetics that are on offer in the embedded trailer above.

Finally, there will also be leaderboards available so players can see how they fare against one another. Post-launch the developer plans to add more content to Power Volt in the form of additional zones, game modes and more challenges.

Power Volt is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its launch on 23rd October. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.