MO: Astray is an upcoming action-platformer game from Rayark International, who you may be familiar with from the likes of DEEMO and Cytus. It will be heading for both iOS and Android on November 12th as a premium title. This news was first spotted by Gematsu.

MO: Astray initially launched for Steam back in 2019 before releasing on Nintendo Switch in September this year. The game kicks off with the protagonist MO waking up inside an abandoned laboratory that's filled with traps and humans that have been taken over by alien parasites.

MO's very existence is also a mystery, even to the little blue blob, so the story will partly involve unravelling that mystery alongside the events that occurred in this now unused facility. Players will make use of MO's ability to stick on surfaces and dash in the air to bypass the various hazards they'll need to overcome.

Beyond that, MO is also capable of reading the minds of the monsters who stalk to factory halls and control their actions. Players will need to make use of these skills to solve the various action-focused puzzles they'll come across throughout their journey.

You can check out some gameplay from MO: Astray in the PC launch trailer above. Here you'll be able to see it's love pixel art aesthetic in motion alongside sampling some of its beautiful soundtrack.

MO: Astray is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on November 12th. It will be a premium title that costs £4.99. Alternatively, you can pick the game up on Steam and Nintendo Switch where it's a tad pricer at £11.39.