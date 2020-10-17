Last Friday Riot announced that League of Legends: Wild Rift would be heading into open beta in select regions. Those countries are South Korea, Japan, The Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Today they've announced that the MOBA is now available to pre-order over on the App Store ahead of the beta launch.

According to the App Store page, the game will be available on 28th October, so there's not too long of a wait for folks in those regions. The App Store page also confirms the minimum requirements for the game on iOS, which is a device that can operate iOS 9.0 or later. It also states that Wild Rift will take up 1.9 GB of space, though naturally, you can expect that to increase with further updates.

The rest of the world will continue to wait for news on when they'll be able to join these regions on the Rift. Europe, Taiwan, Oceania and Vietnam can expect to get involved during December this year whilst the Americas will have to wait until Spring 2021.

If you're unfamiliar with League of Legends: Wild Riftm it's a mobile version of the popular PC MOBA. It's not a straight port, however, with the game being rebuilt from the ground up for phones. This has given the development team licence to change some champions slightly, such as some targetted abilities have become skillshots..

League of Legends: Wild Rift is available to pre-order now over on the App Store – depending on your region – and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.