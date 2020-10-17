Free to play arcade sports game NEO:BALL is out now on Android devices.

It’s a top-down blend of football, air hockey and bumper cars as you float around on a pitch trying to smash a ball into the goal against your opponent. The matches are action-packed despite only lasting one minute, and you’ll have to do a mix of attacking and defending if you want to win big on the playing field.

You’re able to customise your vehicle to affect its stats. Whether you want to be an agile speed demon, an unstoppable powerhouse, a technical virtuoso with excellent curls, or a manoeuvre master with unrivalled grip on the field, the choice is yours. You’re then able to choose from 12 custom perks to suit your preferred play style, with such choices including speed boosting your car, stunning the opponent’s, or even manipulating the timer on the scoreboard to give you a few extra seconds to score.

NEO:BALL even features a career mode in which you can carve out your skills by levelling up the leaderboards, conquering the challenges each new arena brings and bringing home the glory. Every Sunday night, the weekly season ends, and you will be rewarded for your performance over the past seven days. If you get your name on top of the weekly leaderboards, you’ll even raise trophies to get into the all-time hall of fame and might be selected as the "Move of the Day" for players all around the world to see.

NEO:BALL is developed by Fil Games, an indie studio based in London and responsible for other mobile games such as Paper Wings and MAKARA.

You can download NEO:BALL for free from Google Play for Android. There is currently no word on an iOS version yet.