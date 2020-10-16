Riot has released another League of Legends: Wild Rift developer update video today that revealed a host of details about the upcoming mobile version of the popular MOBA. There is information on an upcoming regional open beta, the timeline for release in other regions and seven new champions that will be heading to the rift.

From October 27th, the game will be available in open beta in South Korea, Japan, The Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Additionally, where applicable, players in those regions will be able to play the game using their Riot accounts for extra in-game rewards based on their investment in League of Legends.

The video also provided a proposed timeline for when other players around the world can expect to start playing League of Legends: Wild Rift. During the first week of December they're hoping to make the game available in:

Europe

Taiwan

Oceania

Vietnam

The Americas meanwhile will have to wait until Spring 2021. However, they were also very keen to point out any of this may change depending on how the game progresses in that time. Naturally, should anything change we'll be sure to let you know.

Finally, they provided updates on what players in the closed beta can expect from the new patch that arrives in a week's time. This includes the addition of Lee Sin and six other champions that will be available to try once the patch has rolled out. This includes:

Evelynn

Akali

Kai'Sai

Seraphine

Darius

Draven

League of Legends: Wild Rift will eventually be heading to the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.