As we approach Halloween more and more games are starting to announce their seasonal events and the ever-popular PUBG Mobile is no different. This year they're resurrecting Infection Mode, bringing some zombie-filled action to the battle royale from today until November 9th.

This game mode sees players divided into two teams at the start of the match, Zombies and Defenders. It's up to the Zombies to kill all of the Defenders before time runs out. If just one of them manages to survive then the remaining Defender(s) will secure themselves the sought after Chicken Dinner.

The Defenders will be armed with M416s and AK47s that are kitted out with super Extended Mags. Zombies meanwhile, can only use melee attacks and abilities that operate on cooldowns. Once killed a Defender will respawn as a Zombie with a chance to turn into powerful variants such as Fast, Stealth or Zombie King, which receives a huge attack and defense boost.

Defenders will also be able to transform into a Vanquisher when only three survivors are remaining. These powerful combatants are capable of permanently killing an Infected, meaning they can't be resurrected after dying as they normally would.

In addition to the return of Infection Mode, the in-game décor of PUBG Mobile has also been changed to match the season. That means you can expect to see jack-o'-lanterns, gravestones and candles alongside Zombies that are wearing Halloween masks. New costumes are also expected to arrive in the game with more information on these expected to arrive soon.

PUBG Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.