Raziel: Dungeon Arena is a relatively new game and like with many of today's mobile games, it features console-like graphics and gameplay. You play from an elevated camera angle and go through various dungeons, slaying monsters of all kinds.

It's very similar to the Diablo games, featuring its demon-like monsters and locations. In the beginning, you choose which character you want to be. You can choose between an ice mage, an archer, or a brute and as you play, you can unlock more characters and play styles.

You can still sort of build the player to what you want to be, but at the moment, you'll start off with some limited, but powerful abilities. You'll start off with one ability but will very quickly unlock some new ones as you progress through the first area. Here are a few tips to help you out in combat early in your Raziel journey.