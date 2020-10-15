Spongebob: Krusty Cook-Off has had its biggest patch ever, named the Avatar 2.0 update, and with it brings new features related to character progression.

From today, you can now log in to start upgrading and levelling up their characters to give them new skills and powers based on a your chosen character and accessories, creating all sorts of ways to become the ocean’s greatest fry cook. The new skills include passive abilities that offer additional boosters to help you complete levels.

You can now also select a character to bring to a restaurant, gaining the benefit of their passive skills for that challenge, which adds a new layer of strategy. Character experience is now gained from collecting avatar items, with the higher the rarity, the higher the experience gained for obtaining the item is.

The Avatar 2.0 update for Spongebob: Krusty Cook-Off also brings a new restaurant to New Kelp City, the Italian-themed Pasta La Vista, for you to show off your culinary genius. This isn’t all though, as Halloween-themed items will come to the game very shortly.

Spongebob: Krusty Cook-Off originally launched in May and saw immediate success among fans and newcomers alike. There were more than 17 million pre-registers alone, the strongest pre-registration performance of any Nickelodeon game ever, and was one of the top 10 most downloaded games on iOS and Google Play in many countries. In its first week, the game topped over 2.2 million daily active users.

The game is published by Tilting Point, a free-to-play publisher which is also responsible for other successful mobile titles such as Star Trek Timelines and Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest.

You can grab Spongebob: Krusty Cook-Off from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.