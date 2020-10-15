New Star Games has soft-launched the latest of their accessible sports games for iOS today in both Australia and New Zealand. It's called New Star Baseball so players can expect to test their batting, pitching and fielding skills this time around.

You will be stepping up to the plate after being spotted playing in high-school by some expert baseball scouts who believe you have the potential to be a two-way player. Whether or not you fulfil that potential is up to you as you attempt to prove yourself in competitive baseball games.

As with other New Star Games, there will be a mixture of action, lifestyle, strategy and RPG elements. It promises a simple to use one-touch control scheme that once mastered will elevate players to legends of the baseball world both as a pitcher and batter.

Discussing New Star Baseball founder Simon Read said: “Enjoying the career of a star player, controlling their destiny, and riding all the highs and lows that go with that are what ‘New Star’ games are all about. Now Baseball fans get to experience our unique spin on the sports genre, and I am really excited to see the response.”

New Star Games are probably best known for their football game New Star Soccer but they've also released excellent football management and cricket titles too. There will undoubtedly be high hopes for New Star Baseball then from fans of the New Star series.

New Star Baseball is available now over on the App Store if you happen to live in Australia or New Zealand. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.