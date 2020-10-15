Sabre Interactive's mobile version of MudRunner initially launched for iOS and Android back in July. Since then they've been releasing DLC at a fairly steady rate, with The Valley and The Ridge arriving earlier this year. Now another has been added called the American Wilds.

This will introduce two American maps, a new gameplay feature, challenge maps and two additional vehicles. The American Wilds will be available through an in-game purchase that will set you back $2.99.

The new locations are both Scavenge maps and are known as Mount Logmore and Grizzly Greek. All of the major facilities are located around a tarmac perimeter and players will have to make their way through tricky terrain to find logs that are scattered around the map.

Meanwhile, the additional challenge maps are called Crane Operator II and Freight-Ex. They will look to test your skills with newly added vehicles. One of those is the K-9000 Forwarder, an 8x8 truck with excellent fuel efficiency.

The second new vehicle is the K-8400 Skidder, an off-road and rescue vehicle that comes equipped with a powerful blade at the front that can help cut through difficult terrain. Both of these vehicles can, of course, be customised with specialised add-ons. Beyond that, players will also find new trailers in the game too.

If you're unfamiliar with MudRunner, it's an off-road simulator where players have to navigate their way through testing terrain that uses realistic physics to mirror the struggle of driving through untamed landscapes. They will have to choose the appropriate vehicles for the job and find a traversable path through copious amounts of mud.

MudRunner is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $5.99.