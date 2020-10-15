Flick Solitaire has received an update to feature a new commemorative deck for Black History Month in the United Kingdom.

The deck features iconic historical black figures who have shaped our collective history and culture. From the star-studded brilliance of Katherine Johnson to the epic power of the Sultan of the Mali Empire Mansa Musa.

Created by UK-based digital artist and animator Giftie, the deck features a recognisable yet deeply traditional Kente design, a woven cloth style that has existed in Africa since the 11th Century and compliments the card finish and feel. Giftie is the third black artist to feature in the game during Black History Month. The entire selection of artists for this month can be seen in the image below.

On the creative challenge of representing black icons despite having no guide to what some really looked like, Giftie said: “There are so many amazing black figures throughout history that people may have never even heard of. I'll admit I didn't know one or two of these figures at first, but I got to learn about them more during my research, which I'm grateful for! I think my main challenge of this deck was interpreting figures who didn't have any photographic references. Musa Mansa in particular I had to sort of design him based on how he was depicted in the 1375 Catalan Atlas, I hope I did him justice!”

Next week, Flick Solitaire will feature another black artist, this time Rain Demetri from New Jersey in the United States. Demetri uses a combination of traditional tools and contemporary methods to craft her unique art style and will be releasing a Halloween-themed deck for the game on 22nd October.

You can download Flick Solitaire for free from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android.