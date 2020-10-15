With Halloween quickly approaching, Pokemon Masters EX is getting in the spirit of the spooky season today with a new Story Event called Fight or Fright. Alongside this, there will also be two spooky versions of existing trainers with a different Pokemon Partner.

The first of these Sync Pairs is Acerola & Mimikyu. They will be a 5-Star Tech Sync Pair with Ghost typing and a weakness to Steel-Type attacks. In terms of its own moves, Mimikyu has Shadow Claw, Shadow Sneak and Phantom Force as attacks. It also has Boo!, a move which raises different stats depending on if Mimikyu is in Disguised or Busted Form.

The second Halloween Sync Pair is Hilbert & Mightyena. They will be a 5-Star Physical Strike Sync Pair with Dark typing and a weakness to Fairy moves. Mightyeyna's attacks include Crunch and Double-Edge alongside abilities that will raise its Attack and other stats.

Both will have their own Seasonal Scout that will be available from today until November 2nd. As is now the case for all newly added Sync Pairs, both will already have their Sync Grids expanded and posses the ability to be raised to 6-Star EX.

The Story Event itself, Fight or Fright, will see players completing a series of battles that will earn them different types of sweets. These tasty treats can then be exchanged for a variety of items such as Strike Move Candy Coin, Skill Spheres, 5-Star Scout Tickets and Skip Tickets.

Additionally, there will be a series of missions for players to complete during the event that will net them a few Gems and some Medals. Finally, there is a login bonus that will net players up to 1000 Gems if they log on every day until November 1st.

Pokemon Masters EX is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.