TERA: Endless War, a mobile strategy spinoff from the popular MMORPG TERA Online, has just entered pre-registration on iOS and Android ahead of its November release. To celebrate this milestone, publisher Joycity has launched a special event to entice fans to sign up.

Players who pre-register on the game’s official website will be gifted with five Premium Summoning Cubes, 300 Stamina and 2000 Crystals, and more rewards will be dished out based on how many people sign up. Moreover, anyone who pre-registers through the App Store or Google Play will receive extra freebies, including 10 Normal Summoning Cubes, 20,000 AP and 100,000 Gold.

TERA: Endless War brings large-scale battles to mobile and they play out across a hexagonal map. The game delivers a true strategy experience, powered by Unreal Engine 4 technology.

Players take on the role of an iconic hero from the original TERA and are tasked with commanding an army to protect Arborea from the malevolent despot Argon’s invasion. They are a range of cooperative PvE modes to play through with comrades online and a variety of PvP match types to take part in, including Guild Rally Attack, Guild Warfare and City Siege.

TERA: Endless War enters pre-registration off the back of a successful stint in early access, during which it was met with a warm reception from TERA veterans and newcomers alike.

The pre-registration has gone live in more than 170 countries and you can sign up yourself through the game’s official website as well as via the App Store or Google Play. If you want to find out more before registering you interest, check out the game’s official Facebook page.