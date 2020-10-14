Mario Kart Tour is currently in the middle of celebrating its first anniversary with the latest tour. The second part of this event has now begun but there has also been an update that introduces some new features and other changes to the mobile kart racer.

The headline addition to the game is Auto Mode. This can be selected at the start of a race. From there you can direct the driver to position themselves in certain formations by tapping the on-screen whistle or just watch them speed around the track.

Grand Stars and coins collected when using Auto Mode will count toward your total after the race. However, your player level will not increase nor will any challenges be completed. But it does promise to be a good way to snap a few screenshots as you'll be able to pause the race to take them and adjust the camera by tilting your phone if the gyro button is enabled to get the perfect angle.

Elsewhere, drivers, karts and gliders will receive a greater boost when levelling up. Additionally when they hit level three and six their favoured courses will be upgraded to favourite courses. Similarly, when a Super driver reaches level 5 or when a High-End driver hits level 4, their special skills will slightly improve.

If you're a long-time player, you will also now find a profile screen in-game. Here you'll be able to check out your Tour Records along with taking a peek at your friends' stats. There's also more opportunity to interact with them by sending them Greeting Coins once per day.

Mario Kart Tour is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.