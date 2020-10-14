Initially announced last month, Bandai Namco's Pac-Man Geo is now available for iOS and Android in 170 regions. It will see players virtually hitting the streets across the global as Pac-Man breaks free of the mazes he usually spends time in.

Using the Google Maps platform, players will be able to explore real-world maps, gobbling up pellets and avoiding ghosts along the way. This might be in New York, Paris or Tokyo as you navigate a new type of maze, the city streets, in search of a power pellet so that you can turn the tables on Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde.

It doesn't have to be well-known places either, it can be the player's own neighbourhood if they've always believed that their streets would make for a good Pac-Man level. If they manage to stumble across a particularly good map then they'll be able to share it with others and challenge them to beat their highscore.

Dennis Lee, Director of Brand Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America said: “PAC-MAN GEO is breaking the traditional concept of the PAC-MAN maze and allows PAC-MAN to be played in real locations around the world for the first time ever in its 40 year history.

He added: “As PAC-MAN continues to celebrate his 40th anniversary in 2020, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is finding ever more innovative and fun ways to create new PAC-MAN experiences for fans young and old to play. We hope PAC-MAN GEO will be another example of a memorable collaboration with Google and one fans will enjoy immensely.”

Pac-Man Geo is available now over on the App Store and Google Play where it's available as a free-to-play game.