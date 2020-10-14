Webzen’s MU ORIGIN 2 is holding a month long special event to welcome back returning players to the mobile MMO.

The Returning Warrior Event welcomes back players with tempting special gifts for those who have already explored the MU continent. Through the completion of simple quests, players can earn plenty of these items by participating in the event, which lasts until 8th November.

MU ORIGIN 2’s Returning Warrior Event brings 8 new quests for you to complete, with each one involving you interacting with various people all over the Lorencia continent. After completing each one, you’ll be rewarded with the standard Zen and EXP, but will also receive special items such as Condor Feather and Flame, Anima, Advance Materials, various Jewels and anything else to help you become more powerful.

Depending on your level and the number of days during which you have not explored the MU Continent, you can receive up to 30 times more rewards if you play during the Returning Warrior Event. For details on how this exactly works, you can check the MU ORIGIN 2 website.

Developed by South Korean developer Webzen as a spin-off to MU ONLINE, MU ORIGIN 2 aims to deliver the same experience as provided in the original game but for mobile devices. You choose from 5 diverse classes - Dark Knight, Dark Wizard, Elf, Holy Mage, and Magic Gladiator – and can complete a wide selection of quests, dungeons, and modes that provide a huge sense of discovery and adventure.

The Returning Warrior Event aims to support returning players by streamlining their experience and making their re-introduction to the game more convenient. If you're worried about not being able to jump on and play, it runs until 8th November so you should have enough time to check it out.

Download MU ORIGIN 2 from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.