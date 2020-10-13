Pixelbite Games recently announced that Space Marshals 3 will be heading for iOS and Android later this month. The latest instalment in the popular series will have a slightly different release approach from its predecessors with the developers opting to release the game in a series of chapters.

The first chapter will consist of 12 different missions with the first two being free to try. Each subsequent chapter will then be available through an additional in-app purchase. According to a recent blog post from Pixelbite Games, this is to help fund the remaining development of the game in a way they might not be able to otherwise.

The first chapter of Space Marshals 3 is currently completed and is in the process of going through translation and final testing ahead of its launch later this month. Pixelbite says they plan to release at least an additional two chapters after the game launches and work on these instalments is already underway.

If you're unfamiliar with the Space Marshals series, it's a top-down twin-stick shooter with more of a focus on tactics than is common elsewhere in the genre. You'll need to take cover when appropriate and make you use of a large arsenal of weapons to defeat your foes.

There aren't too many details regarding what's new in Space Marshals 3 just yet besides the screenshots we've included in this article. If it manages to improve on Space Marshals 2 at all, however, it's sure to be an excellent game.

Space Marshals 3 will be heading to the App Store and Google Play sometime soon, though we don't have an exact date just yet. There's no word on specific pricing for the in-app purchases yet either but we'll be sure to keep updated as and when we learn more.