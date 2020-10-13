Feral Interactive has deservedly earned a reputation for creating stellar ports of console and PC games for mobile. Today they've announced their latest project will be the XCOM 2 Collection which will be heading for iOS on 5th November, an easy date to remember.

The popular turn-based strategy game has had its UI redesigned to specifically suit touchscreen gameplay. In terms of devices, it will be compatible with the iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus, and any iPhone that has released since the iPhone X. As for iPads, all iPad Pros released since 2017 and other iPads launched after 2019 will support XCOM 2.

The XCOM 2 Collection promises to deliver the full experience of XCOM 2: War of the Chosen and will also include four DLC packs for one price. Feral Interactive says that the game will take up 8.5GB of free space to install though to avoid installation issues they advise having around 17GB available.

If you're unfamiliar, XCOM 2 sees the Earth living under alien rule having lost the battle against the invasion in XCOM. The remaining forces of XCOM have created a global Resistance against this new world order. Players will once again take on the role of the Commander and deploy squads to bring down the alien regime and claim back the planet.

XCOM 2 Collection will be heading for iOS on November 5th. It will be a premium game that will cost £23.99 / $24.99 / €27,99, this will include four pieces of DLC without additional IAPs required to purchase them.