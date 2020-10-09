Pine Studio’s Escape Legends is a PvP escape game inspired by battle royales that’s just landed on iOS devices, with an Android version coming later.

Featuring procedurally-generated rooms, players have to put their skills to the test in this ticking time bomb of a game where the first person to escape takes all the glory. Using items and power-ups to outsmart your opponents, it becomes a case of proving you’re always one step ahead to reach victory.

As you play, you’ll move through different puzzle rooms aiming to solve them as fast as possible before moving onto the next. Power-ups and special items also become available here to help you stay ahead of the curve, while you must also stay aware of other players using those same abilities against you. Many of the puzzle mini games are stuff you’d already be familiar with: hidden object searches, matching tiles, and a virtual chess board make up just a few that are available.

Pine Studio, also known for other mobile titles such as Faraway, Seum: Speedrunners from Hell, and The Birdcage Series, calls Escape Legends the first ever PvP royale, inspired by traditional battle royales such as Fortnite and PUBG, but with an emphasis on being the first to the end of a gauntlet rather than the last to be knocked out.

As is with those games, there are also customisation options for your character and leaderboards with which you can boast your skills against your friends, coworkers, and family members.

You can download Escape Legends for free on the iOS App Store. A Google Play for Android version is also in the works to be released at a later date, with pre-registration available now.