Sword Master Story is a brand new idle RPG which will have you slashing through waves upon waves of enemies with some of the most skilled swordmasters in the realm - in case the title wasn't obvious enough for you.

In this game you will play as a character which is definitely not Kirito from Sword Art Online while meeting a legion of girls with oversized breasts, all while collecting PNGs of your favourite waifus. And you need a waifu tier list, I know it.

Admittedly, this isn't actually a tier list solely for waifus, instead it's a tier list that ranks the capabilities of all of the characters in the game.

Just take a look below and you'll find our full list of the best, and worst, characters you can collect and play as in Sword Master Story.