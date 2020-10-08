Heroes War Counterattack is an upcoming turn-based RPG that's heading for iOS and Android. It's available to pre-register now over on the game's official website. It's set in a post-apocalyptic world where an illness known as the Z Virus has crippled the Earth and left it infested with zombies.

A group of mercenaries known as the Survivors Union find themselves locked in conflict with the mutated Harz Alliance, who are made up of infected individuals who have retained their human conscious alongside gaining superhuman abilities. You can check out what to expect from Heroes War in the trailers below.

Players will be able to see both sides of the conflict with 10 chapters for the two factions to play through. Each of these chapters will feature 8 different stages and will be made up of a series of turn-based encounters against both zombies and the opposing faction.

Alongside the story mode, there will be a mixture of PvP and PvE game modes to enjoy. This also includes co-operative play where you can invite your friends to complete missions with you alongside creating a Guild.

There will be a host of different Mercenaries that can be recruited but only limited space on your team. That means you'll have to find the best synergies between the characters you like before sending them into battle. They can all be customised with a variety of different skills that will undoubtedly be crucial in turning the tide of a fight.

Heroes War Counterattack will be heading for the App Store and Google Play at some stage, with pre-orders open on the latter now. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.