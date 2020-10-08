Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has recently hit an impressive 45 million downloads, a milestone that Square Enix has deemed worth celebrating. This will come in the form of a collaboration event with Final Fantasy II and players can expect a plethora of rewards and bonuses.

There will also be new units for players to summon that will only be available for a limited time. This includes characters such as Firion (Neo Vision), Dark Knight Leon (NV Awakenable), Emperor (NV Awakenable), Aileen (Neo Vision Awakenable) and Thoughtful Sister Maria.

Elsewhere, players can battle against Leviathan in a Medal Exchange Event. Here they'll earn Event Points that can be traded to gain materials to upgrade a 5-Star Minwu to 7-Star. Players who haven't collected this character yet will be able to obtain them by completing a beginner level mission.

There will also be a quest available called Caught Between Virtues and Vices. By completing this, players can gather awakening materials for the brave abilities of Firion (Neo Vision), Dark Knight Leon (NV Awakenable) and Emperor (NV Awakenable).

From today until October 28th, players can perform a free weekly 10+1 Summon that guarantees either a 5-Star or Neo Vision unit. There will also be a login bonus where players can net themselves 4,900 Lapis, two NV EX Tickets (5?/NV) and an Ascension Pearl among other rewards simply for remembering to open the game once a day.

Finally, there will be a new Global Original Event to tackle called the Turn Challenge. This will net players medals of the same name that can be exchanged for Super Trust Master Rewards and other useful items.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.