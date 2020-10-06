HiVeMiND, a mobile game about guiding two characters to the end of a course, came out yesterday for Android.

It’s a game where you have to guide two twins, Shawn and Ellie, to the exit of each stage. The trick is that they move together, so if you move Shawn to the left then so does Ellie. If there’s an obstacle in the way for one of the characters, they won’t move, and if there’s a hazard you might just end up failing the level entirely, so this synergetic movement system creates its own small problems that you will have to work around.

Featuring retro minimalist 8-bit style graphics, HiVeMiND has over a hundred levels in 8 worlds for you to run through with its simple swipe-to-move controls.

It is developed by Demberg Studios, whose previous Google Play games include Leap of Faith and Titans VS Humans. Demberg Studios designed the original iteration of HiVeMiND as part of the GMTK (Game Maker’s Toolkit) Jam 2019, in which it was available to play for PC on itch.io.

Game Maker’s Toolkit is a YouTube channel helmed by veteran games journalist Mark Brown, in which he takes deep dives into game design, level design, and game production. Every year Brown hosts the GMTK Game Jam on itch, where contestants have 48 hours to design a game fitting a theme that’s different for each jam.

The 2020 GMTK Game Jam received over 5,000 entries, making it the biggest online-only game jam of all time. All things considered, it’s interesting to see a game like HiVeMiND being created from a simple idea into a full game released on Google Play.

HiVeMiND is available to download for free from Google Play for Android.