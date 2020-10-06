We first covered Turtoa: Global Rhythm during our inaugural Pocket Gamer LaunchPad event back in July. Today it has been announced that the game is available to pre-order for iOS and will launch on October 22nd whilst Android gamers can grab it now in Early Access.

If you're unfamiliar with Turtoa: Global Rhythm, it's a seven-lane rhythm action game that aims to showcase a variety of world music. It will include artists such as Maneli Jamal, Eliyahu Sills, Rhythm Scott, AEROPLANES, Hola Hola. You can hear some of the songs on offer in the embedded trailer below.

The gameplay promises to be both addictive and soothing as you tap along to the various exotic beats whilst turtles and aquatic dragons dance across the screen. The difficulty ranges from the meditative Casual setting to a far tougher challenge in Maestro.

Throughout each song, players will be able to slow down time and enjoy perfect precision taps by using the Snail and Prawn power-ups that will occasionally appear. This will make it easier to get a higher score to climb further up the leaderboards.

The levels in the game have all been hand-crafted, so there's no auto-generated business at play here. Similarly, sometime after launch developer, Sillysoft Games plan to implement a beatmap creator for players to create their own levels.

Turtoa: Global Rhythm is available to pre-order now over on the App Store ahead of its launch on October 22nd. If you're an Android user you can download it now from Google Play where it's currently in Early Access. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. A portion of the profits will be donated to Sea Turtle Conservancy.