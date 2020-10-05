Prolific mobile developer Orangepixel is currently in the process of releasing a game from their back catalogue onto Switch on a monthly basis. The first was Meganoid and this month it is Space Grunts' turn to arrive on Nintendo Switch.

The game initially launched for both iOS and Android back in 2016 and looked to blend a variety of genres together into one game. Specifically, this meant that Space Grunts is a turn-based game that can also be played as a fast-paced arcade title if the player prefers.

It takes place on a procedurally generated space base and the idea is that players choose the pace of the game themselves. If they'd prefer to fly around the base shooting wildly then they can do so but if they'd prefer a more methodical turn-based approach then that's also viable, it's entirely up to them. Of course, there's always the option to switch between the two as well.

There are three different classes of Grunts for players to choose from before embarking on another run. Each will have their own characteristics to consider in terms of weapon and item usage. There is also an in-game codex that will update with information on all the enemies and items you find so you can be better prepared for your next attempt.

Throughout each level, players will find a plethora of items, alternative routes and enemies to battle against. This should hopefully keep the experience feeling fresh for a long time even after you've battled your way through several runs.

Space Grunts is available now over on the App Store, Google Play and Nintendo Switch. It's a premium title that costs $3.99 on mobile and $13.99 on Switch.