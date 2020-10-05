Earlier this year, PlayPlayFun and FredBear Games released their stylishly presented adventure game Shadow of Naught for iOS and Android. Now, they've announced that it will also be available to play through Google Play Pass.

It joins the likes of Card Quest and Replica, which have also recently been added to the service. Google Play Pass currently costs £4.99 per month or £29.99 per year here in the UK with up to five other family members able to share the same account.

If you're unfamiliar, Shadow of Naught is a narrative-driven adventure game that follows the lives of three different characters called Martin, Andrew, and Anna. Players will make various choices throughout the story that will take the tale in different directions.

Aside from the usual branching dialogue paths that you'll be familiar with in this type of adventure game, there are also several mini-games to play along the way too. This will include rhythm-based piano sections and a kickboxing mini-game.

It has a very stylish interactive poster aesthetic that certainly gives the game a distinctive look. You can check out the embedded trailer above for a glimpse of what you can expect from Shadow of Naught if you're interested in giving it a try.

The game has previously picked up several awards from the International Mobile Gaming Awards including best upcoming game and excellence in storytelling. So if you happen to already be a subscriber to Google Play Pass then, it might be worth checking out if you enjoy story-focused games.

Shadow of Naught is available now over on the App Store and Google Play as well as through Google Play Pass. It's a premium title that costs $2.99.