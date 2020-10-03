Get Some Wood
One of the things that can be overlooked early on is the Sawmill. The Sawmill will be in the direction that leads to the ski mountain. It will be sort of hidden, and the turn can be missed, but once you get there for the first time, it's easy to remember where exactly it is.
Wood is awesome because it allows you to renovate your cozy cabin home in the forest. Sure, this has no effect on gameplay, but our friend Sasquatch does a lot of running around, completing many different tasks so he deserves an extra comfortable home, right? There are plenty of nice extensions you can get, including a walkway and just making your house bigger.
But, in order for you to start living in your forest dream home, you need to go get yourself a truck. You'll need one if you want to get some wood back to the construction duckies. So, unfortunately, that awesome supercar (rats!) you bought won't do the trick. Luckily, trucks are pretty affordable, and once you have one, take it for a ride up to Sawmill and start gathering some fresh wood.
Head to the Appliance Store
One of the newer features in the game is the addition of a home appliance store connected to the once vacant strip mall near the bridge that leads to the city. This store can be highly helpful in an assortment of ways. For starters, you can purchase a refrigerator which is very useful.
The fridge is a great way to save some of the food you gathered on your adventures. So, if you're low on food, and if you're hunger pie chart (health) is very low after a good night's sleep, then you can wake up and just open the fridge and grab some leftover grub.
Another pretty useful appliance is the oven. What's nice about this is that you can give Sasquatch a nice cooked food item (for what's it's worth). More importantly, there's a duck that you'll likely meet who, if you talk to him, will ask you to give him a certain food item but he usually has a special request and normally that involves throwing something in the oven or on the stove. This will save you the time of rushing the ranger building the complete the task. Just fast travel to your home and fire up that oven. The duck will pay you for your efforts.
The Shovel
In Sneaky Sasquatch, with so many different things to do and places to go, it can be easy to overlook the power of the shovel that you likely bought at buddy raccoon's shop. Or, if you did use it, you may forget about it over time.
But, definitely make sure to keep keeping an eye out for digging spots because there are coins in every single one of these. I would go as far as to say to never skip a digging spot. Sure, sometimes the pouches you collect could be small, but every little bit counts.
Many times, you'll find relatively larger sacks that are always pretty exciting to get, especially since it can take a bit of time to farm some coins in the game doing different activities and selling items. So make use of that old, cheap shovel of yours. You just never know how important it can be in contributing to your wealth.
