Kabam Games has announced that two new characters will be heading to the popular action game this month. Given that it's Halloween they're two of the more spooky characters that can be found in the world of Marvel - that haven't already been added previously that is - Red Goblin and Cosmic Ghost Rider.

The pair are set to arrive later in the month and their Champion Spotlights are set to be revealed next week where we'll learn more about their abilities. There are also a host of other updates that will be arriving into the game soon too, including new game modes and events.

First up will be Hades Invasions where players will be able to battle for various rewards. But before they can do this, they'll have to delve into Limbo Quests to collect Lost Souls that can be traded with Mephisto for Soul Boosts that will be needed to protect your champions in the netherworld. This protection, however, comes at the cost of your opponent receiving a buff.

Lost Souls can also be obtained through the Punishing Arena alongside Monsters and Hunters Crystal shards. Outside of this Arena, all three of these items can be obtained by completing 7 chains of solo objectives alongside exclusive profile pictures.

Finally, the Punisher 2099 has had his kit upgraded, Act 6 has also received an updated and various bug fixes have been implemented. If you're interested in the minutia of these changes then you can see them all in detail over on the game's official website.

Marvel Contest of Champions is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.