Dashero: Sword & Magic is a brand new roguelike action game from developer Trèfle & Co. Game that takes place in a fantasy land where players will head into battle armed with a sword and magic to vanquish their foes. It's available now for iOS and Android.

In fairly typical action game fashion, the world has been overrun with a plethora of different monsters that you'll need to slay. There appears to be quite the variety of them as well, with everything from skeletons and cacti to snowmen and sentient pumpkins. There are certainly some odd choices on the enemy front and I like it.

Each run will see players wading into battle armed with a sword and a magical spell. As they explore the numerous mazes and blast their way through the dozens of enemies though, they'll be able to find different skills that can be combined to achieve various results.

Along the way, you can also expect to fight some powerful bosses, including a giant snowman. These battles will presumably provide the toughest challenge and make for a nice change of pace compared to battling hordes of enemies. You can check out some gameplay from Dashero: Sword & Magic in the embedded trailer above.

It looks pretty fun and I do enjoy a good roguelike game. It's nice to see one release that has a brighter, cheerful art style since a lot of them are a tad more gloomy. I also very much enjoy that you can be attacked by oversized bananas, odd enemies are always a plus for me.

Dashero: Sword & Magic is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.